Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana to provide free electricity to its beneficiaries. As per the scheme, the central government will provide 300 units of free electricity per month to its beneficiaries by investing worth ₹75,000 crores. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“To further sustainable development and people’s well-being, we are launching the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. This project, with an investment of over Rs. 75,000 crores, aims to light up 1 crore households by providing up to 300 units of free electricity every month," wrote PM Modi in his post on X. In his series of X posts, PM Modi also gave the link to directly apply for the link.

How to apply for PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana? -Visit the official website of PM Suryaghar: pmsuryaghar.gov.in {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Click on Apply for Rooftop Solar.

-Register by entering your details like State, District, Consumer Account Number, and Electricity Distribution Company.

-Apply for the Rooftop Solar as per the form. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Wait for the feasibility approval from DISCOM. Once you get the feasibility approval install the plant by any of the registered vendors in your DISCOM.

-Once installation is over, submit the plant details and apply for a net meter.

-After installation of the net meter and inspection by DISCOM, they will generate a commissioning certificate from the portal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

-Once you get the commissioning report. Submit the bank account details and a cancelled cheque through the portal. You will receive your subsidy in your bank account within 30 days.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!