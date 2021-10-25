PM Modi launches Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission

“In post-independent India, health infrastructure did not get the required attention for a very long time and citizens had to run from pillar to post for proper treatment, leading to worsening of the condition and financial strain. This led to a persistent worry about medical treatment in the hearts of the middle class and poor people. Those whose governments remained in the country for a long time, instead of the all-around development of the country's healthcare system, kept it deprived of facilities," said Modi adding that Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission aims to tackle this deficiency. "The aim is to strengthen the critical healthcare network from village to block to the district to the regional and national level in the next 4-5 years," said Modi.