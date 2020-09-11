Home >News >India >PM Modi launches projects worth over 20,000 cr in Bihar
The projects launched by the PM include Matsya Sampada Yojana and e-Gopala apps. PTI
PM Modi launches projects worth over 20,000 cr in Bihar

2 min read . Updated: 11 Sep 2020, 08:26 AM IST Gyan Varma, Anuja

So far, about 6 trillion has been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers in Bihar, Modi said during the launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched fisheries and animal husbandry projects worth more than 20,000 crore in Bihar, which goes to polls later this year.

The projects launched virtually by Modi, who gave the slogan Jai Kisan (farmers), Jai Vigyan (science), Jai Anusandhan (research), included the 20,050 crore scheme Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and the e-Gopala mobile app.

The PMMSY scheme, which is part of the 20 trillion stimulus package announced earlier this year, aims to improve availability of certified quality fish seed and feed, create critical infrastructure, including modernization and strengthening of value chains to create job opportunities for nearly 1.5 million. The e-Gopala App is a comprehensive breed improvement marketplace and will serve as an information portal for the direct use of farmers.

“The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi has directly transferred money to the bank accounts of more than 10 crore farmers of the country. There are about 75 lakh farmers in Bihar alone. So far, about 6 trillion has been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers of Bihar," Modi said during the rollout of the schemes.

The event was attended by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, among others.

The development comes against the backdrop of the economy taking a hit because of the covid-19 pandemic and the nearly three-month long lockdown imposed to control its spread. Bihar is one of the worst affected by reverse migration huge numbers of migrants returning to the state.

“The thinking behind all these schemes that have been started today is that our villages should become the strength of 21st century India, self-reliant India. Today, PMMSY is being launched in 21 states of the country. More than 20 trillion will be spent on this in the next 4-5 years. Of this, work of 1,700 crore is being started today," Modi said.

Modi backed the Bihar government and said the state had developed under Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

