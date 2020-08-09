PM Modi launches 1 trillion agri infrastructure fund

The objective is to provide medium-to-long term debt financing for post-harvest infrastructure and community assets for marketing of farm produce. According to the guidelines, all loans up to ₹2 crore will be disbursed with a 3% interest subsidy. The loans will be disbursed in the next four years with a sanction of ₹10,000 crore in 2020-21 and ₹30,000 crore in the next three years.