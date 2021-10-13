New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the ‘PM GatiShakti - National Master Plan’ for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. Prime Minister Modi, who was present at the launch event, reviewed the Gati Shakti master plan and also the model of the new exhibition complex at Pragati Maidan, before launching the plan with the press of a remote button. The ambitious plan envisages a centralised portal to unite the infrastructural initiatives planned and initiated by as many as 16 central ministries and departments.

Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, who was also present at the event, said that the PM Gati Shakti initiative will give infrastructure creation a new direction and also provide a new pace to existing projects.

PM @narendramodi unveils the #PMGatiShakti - a National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today. The project will incorporate infrastructure schemes of various Ministries & State Governments designed & executed with a common vision. — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) October 13, 2021

“The NIMP/PM Gati Shakti Plan involves the creation of a common umbrella platform/portal through which infrastructure projects can be planned and implemented in an efficacious manner by way of coordination between various ministries/departments on a real-time basis. With more visibility and availability of information and data on a real-time basis, there will be efficient implementation of infrastructure projects, less information asymmetry between ministries, reduction in working in silos as well as fewer delays due to lack of coordination between various government agencies. The platform will also depict multi-modal connectivity which is or would be made available to connect with each region to ensure easier movement of goods, services and people," said Venkatesh Prasad, Partner, JSA.

Here is all you need to know about GatiShakti Project

1) The multi-modal connectivity will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services from one mode of transport to another.

2) It will facilitate the last mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time for people.

3) PM GatiShakti will provide the public and business community information regarding the upcoming connectivity projects, other business hubs, industrial areas and surrounding environment.

4) It will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and State Governments like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports and UDAN. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive.

5) It will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools with ISRO imagery developed by BiSAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.