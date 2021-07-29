PM Modi launches SAFAL assessment framework for CBSE students: What it means

"This is in line with Para 4.40 of the National Education Policy 2020 which recommends that for the benefit of students, parents, teachers, principals, and the entire schooling system in planning improvements to schools and teaching-learning processes. All students will take school examinations in Grades 3, 5 and 8 which would test achievement of basic learning outcomes, through assessment of core concepts along with relevant higher-order skills and application of knowledge in real-life situations, rather than rote memorization," the statement read.