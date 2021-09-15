OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi launches Sansad TV along with VP Naidu, LS Speaker Om Birla

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched “Sansad TV" along with Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe.

At launch of Sansad TV, PM Modi said, “This adds another important chapter in our parliamentary system."

In February 2021, the decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March 2021.

Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories - functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature.

