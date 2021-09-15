Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >PM Modi launches Sansad TV along with VP Naidu, LS Speaker Om Birla

PM Modi launches Sansad TV along with VP Naidu, LS Speaker Om Birla

Premium
In February 2021, the decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March 2021.
1 min read . 06:39 PM IST Livemint

  • This adds another important chapter in our parliamentary system, PM Narendra Modi said at the launch of Sansad TV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched “Sansad TV" along with Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched “Sansad TV" along with Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairperson, M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla at the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe.

At launch of Sansad TV, PM Modi said, “This adds another important chapter in our parliamentary system."

At launch of Sansad TV, PM Modi said, “This adds another important chapter in our parliamentary system."

In February 2021, the decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March 2021.

In February 2021, the decision to merge Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV was taken and the CEO of Sansad TV was appointed in March 2021.

Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories - functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Sansad TV programming will primarily be in four categories - functioning of Parliament and democratic institutions, governance and implementation of schemes/policies, history and culture of India and issues/interests/concerns of contemporary nature.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!