The goal of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 is to make cities completely free of garbage, the prime minister said. Modi also underlined the scope of the country's target in the next phase of mission AMRUT as improving sewage and septic management, ensuring that no sewage drains anywhere in rivers.

The prime minister said that along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', 'Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ is critical for the cleanliness campaign.

Modi said that the present generation has taken the initiative to strengthen the cleanliness drive. “Toffee wrappers are no longer thrown on the ground but kept in pocket by children. Small children now ask the elders to avoid mess."

Modi highlighted that India is processing about one lakh tonnes of waste every day. “When the country started the campaign in 2014, less than 20% of the waste generated every day in the country was processed. Today we are processing about 70% of daily waste. Now we have to take it to 100%," said the prime minister.

“The use of modern technology is also continuously increasing for the development of cities in the country. The recently launched National Automobile Scrappage Policy strengthens the campaign of Waste to Wealth and a circular economy," he said. The Prime Minister referred to street vendors and hawkers as one of the most important partners of any city in the program related to urban development.

“PM Svanidhi Yojana has come as a new ray of hope for these people. More than 46 street vendors have availed benefits under Svanidhi scheme and 25 lakh people have received 2.5 thousand crore rupees," said Modi. “These vendors are promoting digital transactions and maintaining a very good record of paying back their loans. Big states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have taken the lead in implementing the scheme," said Modi.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.