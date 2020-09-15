PM Modi launches seven urban infra projects in poll-bound Bihar

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday virtually inaugurated seven urban infrastructure transformation projects in Bihar, which is scheduled to go to polls this year. Among the seven projects, six are under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, while one is under the Namami Gange Mission.

Over the last one week, PM Modi has inaugurated three petroleum projects and also launched a scheme for sustainable development of the fisheries sector in the poll-bound state.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Hardeep Singh Puri also attended the launch of the projects today.

Modi inaugurated four water supply plans and two sewerage treatment plan and laid the foundation for riverfront development in Muzaffarpur which are being developed at a cost of ₹541 crore.

He said such schemes ensure that access to basic facilities like water and sewerage connection are being taken care of and that every house has a piped water connection in a few years.

“We are seeing a new urban transformation in the country. Cities which were not on the map are making sure they are on the forefront. The youth from these cities are making a name for themselves. A few years back urban transformation was limited to a few cities but this is changing now," Modi said.

People of Bihar are also making their contribution to improve the cities in their state, he said, adding, "It is important to develop our cities according to the needs of the future. They need to be equipped for the ease of living and the ease of doing business."

These projects would ensure that untreated water doesn’t flow directly into the Ganga and that villages along the river are also developed as 'Ganga Gram'. "As the Namami Gange project makes progress, so are the villages and cities which are near it. Work is being done at a fast pace on all fronts.," he added.

Modi said the pace of development seen in Bihar under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar could not have been imagined a decade and a half back.

“Bihar, which was once at the forefront, saw a time when basic facilities could not be upgraded. The people of Bihar have borne this pain for decades where basic facilities like water and sewerage were missing," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated