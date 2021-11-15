New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a raft of schemes for tribals’ welfare, including laying the foundation of 50 Eklavya Model residential schools across India.

“The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched multiple key initiatives for the welfare of Janjatiya community at Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan. He launched the ‘Ration Aapke Gram’ scheme in Madhya Pradesh. He also launched the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell Mission. He laid the foundation of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country," Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

This comes in the backdrop of India celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda every year on 15th November as Tribal Gaurav Diwas, starting with the Amrit Mahotsav this year.

“For the first time in the country after independence, on such a large scale, the art-culture of the entire country's tribal society, their contribution to the freedom movement and nation building is being remembered and honored with pride," PM Modi said according to the statement.

The country is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, commemorating 75 years of India’s independence. Freedom struggle, and ideas, achievements, actions and resolve at 75, are the five pillars of the 75 week-long celebrations.

“The Prime Minister stressed that it is our duty to bring the inspiring stories of tribal heroes and heroines in the freedom struggle before the country and to introduce them to the new generation. During the period of slavery, there were many struggles against foreign rule including Khasi-Garo movement, Mizo movement, Kol movement, etc.," the statement said.

“More than 90 forest produces are being given MSP compared to 8-10 crops earlier. More than 150 medical colleges have been approved for such districts. More than 2500 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras have been connected with more than 37 thousand Self Help Groups. Leading to 7 lakh jobs. 20 Lakh land ‘Pattas’ have been given and attention is being paid to skilling and education of the tribal youth," the statement added.

In another development, PM Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to inaugurate the 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway.

“After the inauguration, Prime Minister will also witness an airshow by the Indian Air Force on the 3.2 km long airstrip constructed on the Expressway in Sultanpur district to enable landing/take-off of Indian Air Force fighter planes in case of emergency," the PMO said in a separate statement.

This comes in the run-up to state assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and in the backdrop of ongoing farmer protests against farm laws, with the protests widespread in agrarian states such as Haryana and Punjab.

“The Purvanchal Expressway is 341 Km long. It starts from village Chaudsarai, district Lucknow located on Lucknow-Sultanpur road (NH-731) and ends at village Hydaria located on National Highway No. 31, 18 km east of UP-Bihar border. The expressway is 6-lane wide which can be expanded to 8-lane in future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about ₹22500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern part of Uttar Pradesh," the statement added.

