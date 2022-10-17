PM Modi launches single brand 'Bharat'; Here's what it means for farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a new scheme for farmers under which companies must market all subsidised fertilisers under a single brand 'Bharat'.
PM Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana, also known as "One Nation One Fertiliser" during the two-day event PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022.
Besides, the prime minister also launched Indian Edge, an e-magazine on fertilisers. The PM said that the magazine will provide information on domestic and international fertilizer scenarios, including recent developments, price trends analysis, availability and consumption, and success stories of farmers, among others.
Here's all you need to know about the One Nation One Fertiliser scheme:
1. All subsidised soil nutrients - urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), Muriate of Potash (MoP), and NPK - will be marketed under the single brand Bharat across the nation.
2. With the launch of this scheme, India will have a common bag design across the country like Bharat urea, Bharat DAP, Bharat MOP, Bharat NPK, and so on.
3. The rationale is that since fertilizers of a particular category must meet the nutrient-content specifications of the Fertilizer Control Order (FCO), there is no product differentiation among different brands for each type of fertilizer. For example, DAP should have the same nutrient content, whether it is produced by one company or another. So the concept of ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’ will help farmers overcome their confusion over brand-specific choices, as all DAP fertilizer brands must have 18% nitrogen and 46% phosphorus.
4. Farmers are generally unaware of this fact and prefer certain brands as a result of vigorous marketing strategies adopted by firms with strong retailer networks developed over time. It has been found that such brand preferences have resulted in fertilizer-supply delays to farmers and an extra burden on the exchequer due to increased freight subsidies needing to be paid for the long-distance crisscross movement of fertilizers.
5. The One Nation One Fertiliser scheme will prevent the criss-cross movement of fertilisers and reduce high freight subsidies.
Separately, PM Narendra Modi also inaugurated 600 PM Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) that will act as a one-stop-shop for farmers who can buy products and avail of multiple services related to the agriculture sector.
The Centre also intends to convert more than 3.3 lakh fertiliser retail shops in the country into PM- Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PM-KSK) in a phased manner.
The PM-KSK will supply agri-inputs like seeds, fertilisers, and farm implements. It will also provide testing facilities for soil, seeds and fertilisers. Information about government schemes will also be provided.
According to Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of chemicals and fertilizers, the objective of both the initiatives, the PMKSK and ‘One Nation, One Fertiliser’, is to maximize farm production by ensuring easy availability of fertilizers and other agri services to farmers at affordable prices and to promote the balanced nutrient application.
