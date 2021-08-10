Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched Ujjwala 2.0, the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), in Uttar Pradesh. After the formal launch, the prime minister distributed free gas connections to 10 women virtually. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath handed over the documents to the women on behalf of the Prime Minister.

"Not wood log stoves, but LPG stoves should be there in every household across the country," said PM Modi during his interaction with women beneficiaries.

Ujjwala 2.0 scheme

Along with a deposit-free LPG connection, Ujjwala 2.0 will provide the first refill and hotplate free of cost to the beneficiaries. The enrolment procedure will require minimum paperwork and in Ujjwala 2.0, migrants will not be required to submit ration cards or address proof.

Ujjwala 1.0

During Ujjwala 1.0 launched in 2016, a target was set to provide LPG connections to five crore women members of BPL households.

Subsequently, the scheme was expanded in April 2018 to include women beneficiaries from seven more categories such as SC and ST communities and forest dwellers.

In the Union Budget for 2021-22, provision for an additional one crore LPG connection under the scheme was announced.

These one crore additional connections under Ujjwala 2.0 aim to provide deposit-free LPG connections to those low-income families who could not be covered under the earlier phase of PMUY.









