PM Modi launches Vishwakarma scheme; All you need to know

In commemoration of 'Vishwakarma Jayanti', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme for the benefit of traditional artisans. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi had announced that the government will soon launch a scheme for individuals skilled in traditional craftmanship. On his 73rd birthday, Prime Minister Modi launched the Vishwakarma Scheme. Modi launched 18 post tickets and the Toolkit Booklet during the launch of 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme at the India International Convention and Expo Centre, in Dwarka.

During the launch of the Vishwakarma scheme, PM Modi said, "Under the PM Vishwakarma scheme, the government will provide up to ₹3 lakhs loan without any (bank) guarantee. It has also been ensured that the interest rate is also very low. Govt has decided that ₹1 lakh loan will be given in the beginning and when it is repaid, govt will provide additional ₹2 lakhs loan to the Vishwakarma partners".