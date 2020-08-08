Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a week-long campaign to free India of garbage. The campaign will continue till August 15. Each day will have a special swachhata initiatives in urban and rural India. He also stressed that Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a great support during fight against coronavirus.

Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive centre on Swachh Bharat Mission at at Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. The centre will be open to the public from August 9 following the guidelines for social distancing and hygiene. "Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's efforts towards cleanliness," he added. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhavat and Rattan Lal Kataria, were present on the occasion.

The first virtual tour of Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra will be organised on August 13 with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, Modi said "Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been a big support in fight against coronavirus." He lauded the every citizen for making "swachhata a jan andolan".

"The installations at Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra will introduce future generations to the successful journey of the world's largest behaviour change campaign, the Swachh Bharat Mission," a statement by Prime Minister's Office said.

"A balanced mix of digital and outdoor installations in the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendrawill impart information, awareness and education on Swachhata and related aspects. The interplay of processes will be presented through assimilative learning, success stories and thematic messages in an interactive format," the statement added.









