PM Narendra Modi launches week-long cleanliness drive to free India of garbage

Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra, an interactive centre on Swachh Bharat Mission at at Raj Ghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi. The centre will be open to the public from August 9 following the guidelines for social distancing and hygiene. "Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra is a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's efforts towards cleanliness," he added. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhavat and Rattan Lal Kataria, were present on the occasion.