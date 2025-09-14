PM Modi lays foundation for health and infrastructure projects worth ₹6,300 crore in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth ₹6,300 cr in Assam's Darrang district on Sunday, PTI said in a news report.

After concluding his visit to Manipur, the Prime Minister's first since the 2023 ethnic violence between Kuki and Meitei communities, he announced his plan of visiting Assam the next day.

“The entire day tomorrow, 14th September, will be devoted to the development of Assam! Projects worth over Rs. 18,530 crore will either be inaugurated or their foundation stones will be laid,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter), adding that the first programme will be taking place in Darrang.

Investment allocation PM Modi kicked off the government's developmental agenda with the launch of the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school. The combined investment in these healthcare projects amounts to ₹570 crore, officials told PTI.

Modi also laid the foundation stones for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge with an estimated investment of ₹1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, which will connect Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam with Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya.

The cost involved in infrastructure of the Ring Road project was estimated at ₹4,530 crore by the government officials, PTI reported.

What's next on the agenda? Later in the day, PM Modi will unveil the newly constructed a bamboo-based ethanol plant, valued at over ₹5000 crore, along with another ₹7,230-crore worth Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at the Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat district of the state.

The PM arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and went on to attend the Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations and calling him a great champion of India's unity and integrity. He also stressed that the government is working to realise Hazarika's dreams of a prosperous North-East.