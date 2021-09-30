Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan. The medical colleges are based in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, and Dausa.

The Prime Minister said that since the time his government came in power in 2014, they have set up more than 170 medical colleges, and work is going on over 100 new medical colleges. He said in 2014, the total seats of medical undergraduate and post-graduate in the country were close to 82,000. Now, the numbers have increased to 1,40,000.

The medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for "the establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals".

इन 6-7 सालों में 170 से अधिक नए मेडिकल कॉलेज तैयार हो चुके हैं और 100 से ज्यादा नए मेडिकल कॉलेज पर काम तेज़ी से चल रहा है।



साल 2014 में देश में मेडिकल की अंडर ग्रेजुएट और पोस्ट ग्रेजुएट की कुल सीटें 82 हजार के करीब थीं।



आज इनकी संख्या बढ़कर 1 लाख 40 हजार सीट तक पहुंच रही है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2021

"Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation," PM said.

PM Modi also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT) located in Sitapura, Jaipur. He said, "High level of skill will not only increase the strength of India but will also play a big role in proving the resolve of self-reliant India".

आज़ादी के इस अमृतकाल में उच्च स्तर का कौशल, न सिर्फ भारत की ताकत बढ़ाएगा बल्कि आत्मनिर्भर भारत के संकल्प को सिद्ध करने में भी बड़ी भूमिका निभाएगा।



सबसे तेज़ी से विकसित हो रहे उद्योगों में से एक, पेट्रो-केमिकल इंडस्ट्री के लिए, स्किल्ड मैनपावर, आज की आवश्यकता है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 30, 2021

Further, he said that the impact of skilled manpower is associated with the health sector. "Its importance was felt more during the pandemic. As a result of which, the Centre started and is continuing a free vaccination programme. Today, India administered over 88 crores of vaccine", he added.

This week, PM Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, under which a digital health ID will be provided to people that will contain their health records.

The Prime Minister said the digital mission will now connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each other.

