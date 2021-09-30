This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi said that since the time his government came in power in 2014, they have set up more than 170 medical colleges, and work is going on over 100 new medical college
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan. The medical colleges are based in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, and Dausa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan. The medical colleges are based in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh, and Dausa.
The Prime Minister said that since the time his government came in power in 2014, they have set up more than 170 medical colleges, and work is going on over 100 new medical colleges. He said in 2014, the total seats of medical undergraduate and post-graduate in the country were close to 82,000. Now, the numbers have increased to 1,40,000.
The Prime Minister said that since the time his government came in power in 2014, they have set up more than 170 medical colleges, and work is going on over 100 new medical colleges. He said in 2014, the total seats of medical undergraduate and post-graduate in the country were close to 82,000. Now, the numbers have increased to 1,40,000.
The medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for "the establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals".
The medical colleges have been sanctioned under the centrally sponsored scheme for "the establishment of new medical colleges attached with district/ referral hospitals".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation," PM said.
"Preference to set up medical colleges is given to underserved, backward and aspirational districts. Under three phases of the Scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation," PM said.
PM Modi also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT) located in Sitapura, Jaipur. He said, "High level of skill will not only increase the strength of India but will also play a big role in proving the resolve of self-reliant India".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
PM Modi also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT) located in Sitapura, Jaipur. He said, "High level of skill will not only increase the strength of India but will also play a big role in proving the resolve of self-reliant India".
Further, he said that the impact of skilled manpower is associated with the health sector. "Its importance was felt more during the pandemic. As a result of which, the Centre started and is continuing a free vaccination programme. Today, India administered over 88 crores of vaccine", he added.
Further, he said that the impact of skilled manpower is associated with the health sector. "Its importance was felt more during the pandemic. As a result of which, the Centre started and is continuing a free vaccination programme. Today, India administered over 88 crores of vaccine", he added.