PM Modi inaugurates highway projects, optical fibre network in poll-bound Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Optical Fiber network, and laid foundation stone for highway projects in poll-bound Bihar through video conferencing today. These nine highway projects involve a road length of about 350 kilometers at a cost of ₹14,258 crore. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also attended the ceremony.

“Today, India is working towards making its villages self-reliant. It is a matter of pride that this process is starting from Bihar," PM Modi said.

“Countries that have focused on their infrastructure have seen fast development. Only Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government stressed on the importance of a robust infrastructure in India before the current government," he added.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated the optical fibre internet services under which all the 45,945 villages of Bihar will be connected through optical fibre internet service.

"These roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in and around the state and movement of people and goods will also improve substantially, especially with the neighbouring States of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand,"a PMO release said.

The Optical Fibre internet services is a prestigious project covering all 45,945 villages of Bihar which will enable a digital revolution to reach the farthest corner of the state. This project will be executed by combined efforts of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Common Service Centres (CSC).

"This project will lead to digital services like e-education, e-agriculture, tele-medicine, tele-law and other social security schemes to be easily available to all citizens of Bihar at the click of the button," the PMO release added.

