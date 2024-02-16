PM Modi lays foundation stone for AIIMS Rewari — 5 things to know about upcoming 720 bed hospital in Haryana
PM Modi handed over development projects worth ₹10,000 crores to Haryana, including AIIMS Rewari, a new rail line, metro line, and a museum on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the upcoming AIIMS Rewari on Friday. The 720 bed hospital will be constructed on 203 acres of land in Majra Bhalkhi village of Haryana at an estimated cost of ₹1,650 crore. Details shared by the Centre indicate that the PM will dedicate six operational AIIMS centres within the few days.