Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the upcoming AIIMS Rewari on Friday. The 720 bed hospital will be constructed on 203 acres of land in Majra Bhalkhi village of Haryana at an estimated cost of ₹1,650 crore. Details shared by the Centre indicate that the PM will dedicate six operational AIIMS centres within the few days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In the last 10 years, India rose from 11th position to become the fifth largest economy in the world. In my third term, I need your blessings to make India the third-largest economy in the world in the coming years. Just a short while ago, I got the opportunity to hand over development projects worth ₹10,000 crores to Haryana, including Rewari AIIMS, a new rail line and metro line, and a museum…" PM Modi said.

Here's all you need to know about AIIMS-Rewari: The establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rewari district was approved by the Cabinet in February 2019 under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

AIIMS Rewari will be built at a cost of about ₹ 1,650 crore on 203 acres of land in Majra Mustil Bhalkhi village.

It will be the 22nd such project to be established by the Centre. PM Modi will also dedicate six such hospitals in Jammu, Rajkot, Bathinda, Kalyani, Mangalagiri and Rae Bareli to the country over the next nine days.

The upcoming project will have a 720 bed hospital complex as well as a medical college with 100 seats and a nursing college with 60 seats. It will also have an AYUSH Block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, a night shelter, guest house, auditorium and more.

The facilities include patient care services in 18 specialties and 17 super specialties including cardiology, gastro-enterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, endocrinology, burns and plastic surgery. The institute will also have facilities for intensive care unit, emergency and trauma unit, sixteen modular operation theatres, diagnostic laboratories, blood bank, pharmacy. (With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

