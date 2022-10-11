PM Modi lays foundation stone for healthcare facilities in Ahmedabad

PM Modi lays foundation stone for healthcare facilities in Ahmedabad1 min read . 05:14 PM IST
The prime minister will travel to Ujjain in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh later today to inaugurate the first phase of the Sri Mahakal Lok corridor
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of various healthcare facilities worth around ₹1275 crore in Ahmedabad.
The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of a shelter home to accommodate families of poor patients.
Addressing the gathering, the PM Modi said that health infrastructure projects that were unveiled today have given a new identity to Gujarat and these projects are the symbols of the capabilities of the people of Gujarat.
PM Modi stressed that intention and policies both need to align for good health infrastructure. “If the heart and intention of the government are not filled with concern for the people’s problems, then the creation of suitable health infrastructure is not possible", he said.
The prime minister will travel to Ujjain in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh later today to inaugurate the first phase of the Sri Mahakal Lok corridor in the country to provide an enriching experience for pilgrims visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple.
PM Modi is in on three-day visit to the poll-bound state of Gujarat. On the second day of his visit which started on 9 October, he inaugurated and dedicated to the nation various projects at Amod in Bharuch. He also inaugurated Modi Shaikshanik Sankul in Ahmedabad.
On his first day of the visit, the prime minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects at Modhera in Mehsana which was followed by Darshan and Pooja at Modheshwari Mata Temple, followed by a visit to Surya Mandir.
