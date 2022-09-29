PM Modi lays foundation stone for projects worth 3,400 crore in Surat

The prime minister laid the foundation stone of Biodiversity Park, which is being built in an area of over 87 hectares from Dr Hedgewar Bridge to Bhimrad-Bamrolli Bridge. He also inaugurated the Khoj Museum at the Science Centre in Surat
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone and dedicated various projects worth more than ₹3,400 crore in Surat, Gujarat, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
PM Modi inaugurated phase-I of road infrastructure works and the main entrance of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City. He also laid the foundation stone of phase II of the project.
“Further, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of Biodiversity Park, which is being built in an area of over 87 hectares from Dr Hedgewar Bridge to Bhimrad-Bamrolli Bridge. He also inaugurated the Khoj Museum at the Science Centre in Surat," said the Prime Minister’s Office.
Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed delight on getting the opportunity to inaugurate multiple projects as well as lay the foundation stone of upcoming projects in Surat on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.
PM Narendra Modi also expressed happiness that the work of 75 Amrit Sarovars is being carried out in full swing. He remarked that the city of Surat is a wonderful example of both people’s solidarity and public participation.
He said Surat figures among the fastest growing cities in the world.
Underlining the benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme, the prime minister pointed out that about 40 million poor people have received free treatment under the scheme. “More than 32 lakh patients are from Gujarat and about 1.25 lakh are from Surat."
He said that when the DREAM City project is completed, Surat will emerge as one of the safest and most convenient diamond trading hubs in the world.
Underlining the infrastructure development in the city, PM Modi said that the road connectivity from the city to the airport reflects the culture, prosperity and modernity of Surat. The Prime Minister was quick to remark on the then government in Delhi who didn’t pay much heed to the need for an airport in the city.
“See today, how many flights operate from here, how many people land here every day", the he interjected. Modi also recalled a similar situation that arose when the approval for Surat metro was required.
Remarking on the National Logistics Policy, the Prime Minister said that work is underway on a huge project on multi-modal connectivity. Hazira Ghogha RoPax ferry service is saving both time and money by reducing 400 km road distance dramatically from 10-12 hours to 3-4 hours via RoPax.
Modi said while the government has been encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles, Surat has made great progress in this area. “Today 25 charging stations have been inaugurated in Surat city and the foundation stone of the same number of stations has been laid. This is a big step towards setting up 500 charging stations in Surat in the near future."
