PM Modi lays foundation stone for projects worth 8,000 cr in Bharuch, Gujarat

Modi laid the foundation stone of bulk drug park at Jambusar, deep sea pipeline project at Dahej, phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of multilevel industrial sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone and dedicated multiple projects worth ₹8,000 crores in Amod, Bharuch, Gujarat on Monday.
He laid the foundation stone of bulk drug park at Jambusar, deep sea pipeline project at Dahej, Phase 1 of Ankleshwar Airport and the development of multilevel industrial sheds at Ankleshwar and Panoli. The PM also dedicated several projects which will give a boost to the chemicals sector in Gujarat including GACL plant, Bharuch Underground Drainage and IOCL Dahei Kovali Pipeline.
The Prime Minister said that the soil of Bharuch has given birth to many children that have taken the name of the country to new heights. “This place has a critical role to play in the development of Gujarat and India. Whenever we read the history of India and talk about the future, Bharuch is always discussed with pride."
He added that the first bulk drug park has been presented to Bharuch along with multiple projects related to the chemicals sector. “Two major projects related to connectivity have also been initiated today. The foundation stone of Bharuch airport in Ankleshwar is laid so that the people do not have to depend on Baroda or Surat."
PM said that Bharuch is a district with more industry than other small states of the country. “With the new airport project, the region is bound to take the high road in terms of development. It is a result of the double-engine government of Narendra-Bhupendra that strives to bring tasks to completion at meteoric pace."
Gujarat, in the last two decades, has transformed into a thriving industrial and agricultural state. “The golden age has started for the youth of the state. Both policy and intention are needed for realizing these dreams. Education facilities have come up in Baruch which gives youth new opportunities. Due to long-term planning and leveraging of under-utilized resources, Gujarat has emerged as a manufacturing, industrial and business hub. Many world-class facilities have emerged here," the Prime Minister said.
He also reiterated his support for vocal-for-local. “By resorting to local products and shunning imported products, every citizen can contribute to Aatmnirbhar Bharat. Use locally made things during Diwali as they will help the local businesses and artisans. The Indian economy has reached the fifth position from 10th place in 2014. Pandemic has made the importance of the pharma sector very clear. Gujarat helped the country a great deal in the war against Corona. Gujarat accounts for 25 per cent share of the country’s pharma exports
The Prime Minister added that the development of Bharuch and Ankleshwar is being carried out along the lines of twin city model of development, like that of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. “People are going to talk about Bharuch and Ankleshwar like they talk about New York and New Jersey."
