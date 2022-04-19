On this occasion, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Traditional medicines products are abound globally and the centre will go a long way in bringing the promise of the traditional medicine to fruition. The New Centre will focus on data, innovation and sustainability and will optimize the use of traditional medicine. He noted that the WHO global center for traditional medicine is a truly global project. Through this center India will be able to take its knowledge of traditional medicine to the world and similarly world will come to India. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in establishing this center in India.