This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The World Health Organization launched its Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at a site in India on Tuesday, aimed at unlocking its potential by blending ancient practices with modern science. During the event, the WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus spoke in Hindi which surprised all.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The World Health Organization launched its Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at a site in India on Tuesday, aimed at unlocking its potential by blending ancient practices with modern science. During the event, the WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus spoke in Hindi which surprised all.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar. The WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister of Mauritius Shri Pravind Kumar Jugnauth were present at the event.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar. The WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus and Prime Minister of Mauritius Shri Pravind Kumar Jugnauth were present at the event.
“The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is recognition of India's contribution and potential in this field. India’s traditional medicine system is not limited only to treatment. It is a holistic science of life. India takes this partnership as a huge responsibility for serving the entire humanity," PM Modi said. The Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) has been set up by Ministry of Ayush and the WHO.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is recognition of India's contribution and potential in this field. India’s traditional medicine system is not limited only to treatment. It is a holistic science of life. India takes this partnership as a huge responsibility for serving the entire humanity," PM Modi said. The Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (WHO GCTM) has been set up by Ministry of Ayush and the WHO.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"I am happy that by giving the slogan ‘One planet our health’ WHO has promoted the Indian vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’. It is a matter of immense pride for India that 2023 has been chosen as the International Year of Millets by the United Nation," PM Modi also said.
"I am happy that by giving the slogan ‘One planet our health’ WHO has promoted the Indian vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’. It is a matter of immense pride for India that 2023 has been chosen as the International Year of Millets by the United Nation," PM Modi also said.
Meanwhile, WHO chief said, “Traditional medicines products are abound globally and the centre will go a long way in bringing the promise of the traditional medicine to fruition. The New Centre will focus on data, innovation and sustainability and will optimize the use of traditional medicine. He noted that the WHO global center for traditional medicine is a truly global project."
Meanwhile, WHO chief said, “Traditional medicines products are abound globally and the centre will go a long way in bringing the promise of the traditional medicine to fruition. The New Centre will focus on data, innovation and sustainability and will optimize the use of traditional medicine. He noted that the WHO global center for traditional medicine is a truly global project."
“Through this center India will be able to take its knowledge of traditional medicine to the world and similarly world will come to India. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in establishing this center in India."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Through this center India will be able to take its knowledge of traditional medicine to the world and similarly world will come to India. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in establishing this center in India."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On this occasion, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Traditional medicines products are abound globally and the centre will go a long way in bringing the promise of the traditional medicine to fruition. The New Centre will focus on data, innovation and sustainability and will optimize the use of traditional medicine. He noted that the WHO global center for traditional medicine is a truly global project. Through this center India will be able to take its knowledge of traditional medicine to the world and similarly world will come to India. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in establishing this center in India.
On this occasion, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Traditional medicines products are abound globally and the centre will go a long way in bringing the promise of the traditional medicine to fruition. The New Centre will focus on data, innovation and sustainability and will optimize the use of traditional medicine. He noted that the WHO global center for traditional medicine is a truly global project. Through this center India will be able to take its knowledge of traditional medicine to the world and similarly world will come to India. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in establishing this center in India.
Addressing the audience, Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “India has been proven pioneers in the field of traditional medicine since time immemorial. The knowledge sharing and cooperation has been documented in history and in continuation of the same, focused` efforts have been relentlessly undertaken by Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. The establishing of the Global Centre is an effort to bring synergy and cooperation in this domain would benefit all the member states."
Addressing the audience, Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “India has been proven pioneers in the field of traditional medicine since time immemorial. The knowledge sharing and cooperation has been documented in history and in continuation of the same, focused` efforts have been relentlessly undertaken by Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. The establishing of the Global Centre is an effort to bring synergy and cooperation in this domain would benefit all the member states."