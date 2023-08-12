PM Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates development works worth ₹4,000 crore in Sagar1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 05:39 PM IST
The projects include laying the foundation stone of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial, two road projects, and doubling of Kota-Bina rail route
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth ₹4,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, the prime minister's office said.
