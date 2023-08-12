comScore
PM Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates development works worth ₹4,000 crore in Sagar
PM Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates development works worth ₹4,000 crore in Sagar

 1 min read 12 Aug 2023, 05:39 PM IST Livemint

The projects include laying the foundation stone of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial, two road projects, and doubling of Kota-Bina rail route

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a memorial of Sant Ravidas, in Sagar, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_12_2023_000144A) (PTI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a memorial of Sant Ravidas, in Sagar, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_12_2023_000144A) (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated development works worth 4,000 crore in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, the prime minister's office said.

The projects include laying the foundation stone of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial to be constructed at a cost of more than 100 crores, two road projects to be developed at a cost of more than 1,580 crores and doubling of Kota-Bina rail route developed at a cost of more than 2,475 crores.

Addressing the gathering, the prime minister said the foundation stone of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial was laid today to further the shared prosperity of the nation.

The prime minister said Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will have grandeur as well as divinity which will flow from the teaching of Sant Ravidas ji.

He mentioned the projects i.e. two road projects and the doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route and said that these development projects will provide better facilities to the people of Sagar and nearby areas.

He observed that the foundation stone of Saint Ravidas Ji Memorial and Museum is taking place at a time when the nation has completed 75 years of independence and the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal lie ahead of us. He emphasised forwarding the heritage of the land while also taking lessons from our past. 

Quoting Sant Ravidas ji, the prime minister said that on the one hand, people are tackling caste and creed while on the other, evil is gradually depleting humanity. The prime minister said that in the Amrit Kaal, we are trying to eradicate poverty and hunger from the country.

12 Aug 2023, 05:39 PM IST
