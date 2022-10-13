PM Modi lays foundation stone of 2 hydropower projects in Chamba

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid foundation stones for two hydropower projects – the 48 MW Chanju-III hydro-electric project and the 30 MW Deothal Chanju hydro-electric project--in Himachal Pradesh. The two hydropower projects will generate over 270 million units of electricity annually and the state is expected to earn an annual revenue of around ₹110 crore from these.
The Prime Minister said “We are trying to convert the strength of the area into the strength of the people here. “The wealth of water and forest in tribal areas is priceless."
According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi underlined that the projects for which the foundation stone has been laid today will increase the share of Chamba in the field of power generation.
“Chamba, Himachal will earn hundreds of crores from the electricity generated here and the youth of this place will get employment opportunities", PM Modi said. “Last year also I had the opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 4 such big hydro-electric projects. The Hydro Engineering College which was started in Bilaspur a few days back will also benefit the youth of Himachal", he said.
The Prime Minister also launched Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) - III in Himachal Pradesh for upgrading around 3125 kilometres of roads in the state. More than Rs. 420 crore has been sanctioned by the government under this phase for upgrading 440 kilometres of roads in 15 border and far flung blocks of the state, the PMO said.
Earlier today, PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat Express from Una railway station during his visit to the Himachal Pradesh.
