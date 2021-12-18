Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur

PM Modi lays foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur

2 min read . 02:27 PM IST Livemint

The expressway will pass through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. 

On the occasion, the PM said that the expressway will improve connectivity and boost economic development and tourism in UP.

The PM praised the modern infrastructure being developed in the state. 

He said, "the modern infrastructure coming up in UP today shows how resources are utilised. You have seen how public's money was used earlier. But today, UP's money is being used for UP's development. Earlier, big projects were started on paper so that they can fill their own coffers."

Prime minister Naendra Modi at the event said that the Expressway is set to bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of youth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
"I congratulate everyone in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh & Prayagraj. Over 36,000 cr will be spent on this approx 600-km long expressway. Ganga Expressway will bring new industries in this region," said PM Modi

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the event said, "we have fulfilled all the promises made to the people in UP."

"Every Indian in this country who saw the inauguration program of Kashi Vishwanath Dham feels proud. In this country before 2014, promises were made but never fulfilled. Today, things have changed we have fulfilled all the promises made to the people in UP," Yogi Adiytanath.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
The CM further went on to say that, “after 2014, the govt started uniting people in the country. All those issues which were never taken care of by the previous governments were given utmost priority. The country's farmers, villagers, youth, workers and women were given their due respect under the Modi government."

The crowd at the inaugural ceremony
The crowd at the inaugural ceremony
Ganga Expressway is an approved 594 km long, 6-lane wide  greenfield expressway, which can be expanded to eight lanes. It is a project to be developed  in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. 

Phase-1 will connect Bijauli village on NH-334 in Meerut district with Judapur Dandu village on NH-19 in Prayagraj District. 

