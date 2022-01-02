Prime Minister Narendra Modi today layed the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. While speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said Meerut and its surrounding region has contributed significantly in giving a new direction to independent India.

"Be it sacrifices on the border for the defense of the nation or respect for the nation in the playground, this area has kept the flame of patriotism lit," Modi said.

PM Modi has also hailed the historic significance of Meerut, saying the city been the birthplace of great child of the country, Major Dhyan Chand ji.

"A few months back, the central government had named the country's biggest sports award after Dadda. Sports University of Meerut is being dedicated to Major Dhyan Chand ji today," he added.

Lashing out on the opponents, PM Modi said: "in the earlier governments, criminals used to play their game in UP, mafia used to play their game. Earlier there used to be tournaments of illegal occupation, those who made remarks on daughters roamed freely."

Youth is also the cornerstone of New India, it is also expansion. They are the ruler of New India, it is also the leader. Our youth today have the heritage of antiquity, they also have a sense of modernity. And therefore, where the youth will run, India will run. And the world is going to run where India goes, Modi said.

