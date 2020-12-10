Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed a ground-breaking ceremony in the heart of Delhi to mark the symbolic launch of the new parliament building. Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Minister HS Puri, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and various religious leaders were also present. In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. The prime minister will deliver his address on the occasion at 2.15 pm.

#WATCH Live from Delhi: PM Modi lays foundation stone of New Parliament Building https://t.co/BRwhufPecZ — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020





Here are the latest updates:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a plaque to mark the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, foreign Envoys and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also present at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building.

Pujaris from the Sringeri Math Karnataka did the rituals for the 'bhoomi pujan' at the new Parliament building site.

The new Parliament building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project, and is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of ₹971 crore.

