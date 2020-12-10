PM Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building: Latest updates1 min read . 01:32 PM IST
- The new Parliament building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today performed a ground-breaking ceremony in the heart of Delhi to mark the symbolic launch of the new parliament building. Tata Trusts' Chairman Ratan Tata, Union Minister HS Puri, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh and various religious leaders were also present. In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. The prime minister will deliver his address on the occasion at 2.15 pm.
Here are the latest updates:
The new Parliament building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project, and is expected to be completed by 2022 at an estimated cost of ₹971 crore.
