PM Modi lays foundation stone of projects worth around ₹8,000 crores in poll-bound Telangana
PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹8,000 crore in Telangana, addresses public meeting. Accuses Congress and Opposition INDIA of blocking Women's Reservation Bill. Dedicates rail projects at Nizamabad and accuses Telangana government of misusing central funds.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹8,000 crores in Telangana on Tuesday. Modi inaugurated the first 800 MW unit of phase 1 of the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of the NTPC.
