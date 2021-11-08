Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone through video conference for two road projects aimed at improving connectivity to the temple town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G).

Dedicated walkways for 'Palkhi' (palanquin) will be constructed on either side of these national highways, providing hassle-free and safe passage to devotees.

The projects are designed to facilitate pilgrims' journey to Pandharpur, a town associated with Sant Tukaram and Sant Dnyaneshawar.

The construction of Sreesanth Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be done in five phases and the construction of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg will be completed in three phases.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said that these projects will lead to better connectivity with the region. He paid his respect to the devotees, saints and Bhagvan Vitthal for their blessings for the projects.

He said that faith in Bhagavan Vitthal remained unwavered throughout the turmoils of history and “even today, this Yatra is one of the world’s oldest mass yatras and is seen as a people’s movement, which teaches us that there may be different paths, different methods and ideas, but we have the same goal".

"In the end all sects are 'Bhagwat Panth, It is a symbol of India's eternal knowledge that does not bind our faith, but liberates," said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also said the court of Bhagavan Vitthal is equally open to everyone. “And when I say Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas-Sabka Vishwas, the same sentiment is behind it. This spirit inspires us for the development of the country, takes everyone along, inspires us for the development of all," he added.

About 221 km of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale-Bondale will be four-laned at estimated costs of more than ₹6,690 crore and about ₹4,400 crore respectively.

During the event, the Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation more than 223 km of completed and upgraded road projects, constructed with an estimated cost of over ₹1180 crore at different National Highways for boosting connectivity to Pandharpur.

These projects include Mhaswad - Piliv - Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi - Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur - Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A and Pandharpur - Mangalwedha - Umadi section of NH 561A.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V K Singh and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Devendra Fadnavis were present in-person at the foundation stone laying ceremony at Pandharpur.

