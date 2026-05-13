Prime Minister Narendra Modi has significantly reduced the size of his official convoy. The move came days after his appeal for responsible fuel consumption. The reduction was implemented during his recent visits to Gujarat and Assam.

All essential Special Protection Group security protocols were maintained throughout. PM Modi also directed officials to include electric vehicles in his convoy wherever feasible. No new purchases were to be made for this purpose.

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The convoy reduction followed the prime minister's speech at a Telangana BJP rally in Hyderabad. There, he made what has been described as "seven appeals" to the nation.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why have government officials and leaders across India reduced their convoy sizes? ⌵ Government officials and leaders are reducing convoy sizes in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for responsible fuel consumption and austerity measures amid global energy uncertainty and disruptions. 2 What specific actions are being taken to conserve fuel at the government level? ⌵ Actions include reducing the number of vehicles in official convoys, promoting the use of electric vehicles and carpooling, encouraging work-from-home arrangements, and prioritizing public transport for official travel. 3 How are state governments implementing fuel conservation measures? ⌵ State governments like Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are ordering significant cuts in official vehicle fleets, urging ministers and officials to use public transport, and promoting virtual meetings and carpooling. 4 What is the connection between PM Modi's seven appeals and these conservation efforts? ⌵ PM Modi's seven appeals, which included reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using electric vehicles, carpooling, and limiting foreign travel, directly inspired these conservation efforts by government leaders and states. 5 Are security protocols being compromised with the reduction in convoy sizes? ⌵ No, all articles emphasize that essential Special Protection Group (SPG) security protocols are being maintained throughout the reduction of convoy sizes.

He urged citizens to immediately reduce petrol and diesel consumption. He called for greater use of metro rail, carpooling and electric vehicles. He suggested utilising railways for parcel movement instead of road transport.

PM Modi encouraged work-from-home (WFH) arrangements to reduce unnecessary commuting. He also asked citizens to reduce foreign travel, avoid overseas weddings and limit gold purchases for a year. The goal, he said, was to conserve foreign exchange reserves amid global disruptions.

"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border," PM Modi said. "In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties in our daily lives."

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Amit Shah And Rajnath Singh Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reduced the size of his convoy to less than half. All mandatory security arrangements were maintained. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also downsized his convoy by nearly half. Both moves came directly in response to the Prime Minister's seven appeals.

Health Minister JP Nadda also reduced his convoy to nearly half. Security arrangements were kept fully intact. Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari went further. He decided to travel by bus during his visit to Maharashtra on 14-15 May. He directed local authorities to reduce the number of convoy vehicles by 50%.

"It is essential to reduce fuel consumption in the national interest," Gadkari said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered an immediate 50% reduction in official vehicle fleets. The order covered the chief minister, all ministers and government officials. He also urged ministers, MPs and MLAs to use public transport at least once a week.

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Measures were announced to promote the WFH culture and virtual meetings. Carpooling, cycling and electric vehicles were encouraged across the state. Citizens were also urged to conserve electricity and support the PM Surya Ghar scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced a 50% reduction in his own official fleet. "National interest is paramount. Nothing is above it," he said.

He also called on citizens to avoid purchasing gold for a year. He urged people to reduce edible oil consumption and cut chemical fertiliser use by half.

Greater adoption of indigenous products over foreign brands was encouraged. Limiting foreign travel for one year was also suggested to conserve foreign exchange.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced curbs on the use of official vehicles by ministers and MLAs. She and her Cabinet colleagues are committed to using the minimum number of vehicles required. Carpooling and public transport were identified as priorities.

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CM Gupta urged Delhi residents to use buses and metro services instead of private vehicles. The appeal came amid prevailing global energy supply uncertainty.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced a minimum number of vehicles in his convoy. He asked all ministers to follow the same approach.

Vehicle rallies were suspended until further notice. He also appealed to citizens to increasingly use public transport in their daily lives.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed that the use of convoy vehicles be minimised across the board. Unnecessary vehicles were to be avoided, especially those deployed for security purposes. The order extended to all officials and public representatives, including the chief secretary.

Maharashtra The Maharashtra government mandated prior approval from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before ministers could use government aircraft. A proposal to cut ministerial convoy vehicles by nearly 50% was under serious consideration.

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High-level meetings chaired by Fadnavis were held to review the security and administrative aspects. An official announcement was expected after the review was completed.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat announced he would travel within Gujarat by train, state transport buses, and other public transport. Helicopters and flights would no longer be used for intra-state travel.

Official convoys were also reduced in size. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi cancelled his planned trip to the United States following Modi's appeal to reduce foreign travel.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary personally reduced the number of vehicles in his fleet by half. He committed to undertaking official travel only when absolutely necessary.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta declared Lok Bhawan a "Fuel Conservation Zone". No official vehicle using imported fuel would operate on Sundays. The Governor committed to giving up his official vehicle one day every week.

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An electric vehicle or carpooling would be used instead. All Sunday official engagements would be conducted through video conferencing. His convoy was reduced by half.

He also committed to not using the state helicopter until the West Asia crisis subsided. He wrote to the Himachal Pradesh government, urging it to frame standard operating procedures for fuel conservation.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar reduced his convoy to just 4 vehicles at Lok Bhawan. He urged all elected representatives and office-bearers to avoid unnecessary vehicles.

"Let us all become participants in this public awareness campaign for energy conservation," he said.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth also announced steps in the same direction. He urged all citizens to act in the national interest and support India's journey toward self-reliance.

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About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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