PM Modi departs for three-day visit to France and UAE, says ‘this visit is special’1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:50 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi has left for official visits to France and UAE. He will attend Bastille Day celebrations in France and meet with French leadership. Deals for fighter jets and submarines are expected to be signed.
PM Narendra Modi has departed India for an official visit to France and UAE on Thursday. The Prime Minister will visit France on July 13-14 at the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
