PM Narendra Modi has departed India for an official visit to France and UAE on Thursday. The Prime Minister will visit France on July 13-14 at the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“This visit is particularly special as I will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion." PM Modi said in his departure statement on Thursday.

“This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership. Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people to people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues." the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi also shared enthusiasm over his interaction with French leadership including President Macron, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, President of National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet and Presidents of the Senate.

According to ANI, President Macron is expected to extend a special gesture during the visit. This may include multiple meetings in the presence of the Prime Minister, such as a private dinner and a joint meeting with CEOs. Additionally, a State Banquet at the renowned Louvre Museum on Bastille Day is likely to be hosted.

PM Modi is also expected to sign a deal for the acquisition of 26 Rafale-Marine fighters for the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier. Additionally, a repeat order for the construction of three more Scorpene (Kalveri) class submarines at Mazagon Dockyards Limited (MDL) through the "Make in India" initiative is also anticipated.

PM Modi in UAE:

After concluding his visit in France, PM Modi will travel to UAE for an official visit on July 15 and meet President HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Prime Minister Modi noted that India and the UAE are engaged in a wide range of sectors, including trade, investment, energy, food security, science & technology, education, fintech, defence and security. He was also confident that the recent visit to the UAE was the beginning of a new chapter in the two countries' 'comprehensive strategic partnership'.

Last year, PM Modi made a stopover in the UAE, while returning from the G7 Summit in Germany. He had met with President Al Nahyan during his visit.