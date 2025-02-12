PM Modi leaves France and departs for US; warm send-off by President Macron at Marseille Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed for the United States on Wednesday after concluding his visit to France. French President Emmanuel Macron bid him a warm farewell at Marseille Airport, underscoring the strong bilateral ties between the two nations.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality, stating, "Thank you France! A productive visit concludes, where I attended programmes ranging from AI, commerce, energy and cultural linkages. Gratitude to President Emmanuel Macron and the people of France."

As PM Modi heads to the US, his visit is expected to include high-level engagements, including a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump.

PM Modi will be the fourth foreign leader to visit Trump following his inauguration as the 47th US President in January.

PM Modi's two-day working visit to the United States is seen as a significant step to bolster the India-US strategic partnership.

PM Modi, Macron visit ITER site Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day visited the site of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Cadarache, France, on Wednesday. According to a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, this marked the first visit by any Head of State or Government to ITER, which is one of the most ambitious fusion energy projects globally. The leaders were welcomed by the Director General of ITER.

Appreciation for ITER’s progress During their visit, Modi and Macron acknowledged the significant progress made at ITER, particularly the assembly of the world’s largest Tokamak. Once fully operational, the Tokamak will generate 500 MW of fusion power by creating, containing, and controlling burning plasma. The leaders also commended the dedication of the engineers and scientists working on the project, as per the official PMO release.

PM Modi, Macron push for stronger trade ties, Indo-Pacific cooperation In France, during bilateral talks on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron emphasized strengthening trade and investment ties between the two nations. They also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and various global forums.

PM Modi and Macron jointly inaugurated India's new consulate in Marseille.

On Tuesday, PM Modi co-chaired the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris alongside Macron and addressed the 14th India-France CEOs Forum.