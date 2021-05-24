A high-powered committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met today to decide and select the next chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI director is selected by a committee comprising the prime minister, leader of the opposition in lok sabha and chief justice of India.

Besides PM Modi, the other two members of the panel -- Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana -- were also part of the meeting held at the Prime Minister's residence.

The meeting started at around 7 pm at PM Modi's residence and lasted for over 90 minutes.

Serving Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the senior-most batches -- 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1987 -- are being considered for the top post in the CBI.

At present, the CBI's additional director, Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch IPS officer, is holding the charge of the director.

Sinha was given the additional charge after the retirement of Rishi Kumar Shukla in February after a two-year tenure.

Sinha will hold the position of acting director till the time the high-powered committee appoints the next chief of the top investigating agency.

