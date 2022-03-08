Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a Union Cabinet meeting tomorrow. The cabinet meeting comes amid the ongoing Ukraine war and evacuations of Indian citizens via neighbouring nations.

PM Modi on Monday discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy ways to start the stalled evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine's besieged Sumy city pummelled by the invading Russian forces.

Over 17,400 Indian national have been brought back under 'Operation Ganga' since special flights began on February 22 this year, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said.

The number of Indians airlifted by 73 special civilian flights have gone up to 15,206.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Singh Puri has confirmed that the evacuation process for Indian students stranded in the war-torn Ukrainian city of Sumy has started and they are being been taken in buses to Poltava.

"Last night, I checked with the control room, 694 Indian students were remaining in Sumy. Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava," Puri told reporters here.

India has brought back over 17,100 of its nationals from Ukraine so far while Indian students remained stuck in the northeastern city of Sumy with their evacuation dependent on the facilitation of a safe passage by Russian and Ukrainian authorities.

