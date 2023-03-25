PM Modi likely to flag off North East's 1st Vande Bharat express on 14 April; see route and other details here2 min read . Updated: 25 Mar 2023, 05:43 AM IST
The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has already begun preparatory work for the grand launch this train in the region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely flag off the first Vande Bharat Express of the Northeast, connecting Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri, on April 14, a senior official told news agency PTI on 24 March.
