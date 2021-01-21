PM Modi likely to get Covid-19 vaccine jab in second phase

PM Narendra Modi will get vaccinated for the novel coronavirus in the second phase, and it may happen in March or April, Hindustan Times reported. India is currently administering vaccines to around 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers. So far, as per data of Union Health Ministry, a total of 7,86,842 beneficiaries have been vaccinated for the novel coronavirus as on 20 January 2021, 06:00 pm.

In the second phase, it is the turn of those above 50 and people with comorbidities to take shots.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 launched India's coronavirus vaccination drive via video conference. "The priority of vaccination has been decided as per the advice of the experts and scientific community after consultation with the States. Health workers, from both government and private sector, will be the first ones to receive the vaccine. Along with them, Safai Karmacharis, other Front Line Workers, police and paramilitary, Home Guards, Disaster Management Volunteers and other jawans in Civil Defence, and Revenue Officials associated with containment and surveillance, will also receive the vaccine in the first stage," said PM Modi.

The total number of such personnel is around 3 crore.

Ahead of the COVID vaccination campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting with state Chief Ministers on Monday emphasised that politicians should not jump the queue to take the vaccine rather they should wait for their turn.

But across the world, people like Joe Biden, Kamla Harris have already taken the shots, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon join the league of state leaders taking the jabs.









