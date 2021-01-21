PM Modi likely to get Covid-19 vaccine jab in second phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16 launched India's coronavirus vaccination drive via video conference. "The priority of vaccination has been decided as per the advice of the experts and scientific community after consultation with the States. Health workers, from both government and private sector, will be the first ones to receive the vaccine. Along with them, Safai Karmacharis, other Front Line Workers, police and paramilitary, Home Guards, Disaster Management Volunteers and other jawans in Civil Defence, and Revenue Officials associated with containment and surveillance, will also receive the vaccine in the first stage," said PM Modi.