PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers of 7 states

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to discuss the coronavirus situation with the chief ministers of seven states on September 23, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The meeting comes as most of the states in the country have been witnessing an alarming rise in the number of Covid cases over the last few weeks.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh among others are expected to attend the meeting.

Chief ministers of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh among others are expected to attend the meeting.

India, the second worst coronavirus hit country in the world after the United States, has more than 53 lakh cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data. About 60 per cent of the country's active coronavirus cases are concentrated across five worst-hit states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister has been regularly holding meetings to review the pandemic situation across the country with a focus on states/UTs where the situation is more serious.

His last COVID-19 review meeting was on August 11 with chief ministers and representatives of 10 most-affected states, namely, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

