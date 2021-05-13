{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Covid-19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold two virtual meetings with the district magistrates of 100 districts with high caseload of Covid-19. The meeting is likely be held on May 18 and 20. The prime minister will hold the first meeting with the district magistrates of 46 districts across 9 states and the second will be held with 54 DMs across 10 states. The chief ministers will also be present in these meetings, news agency ANI reported citing sources in the government.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a meeting via video conferencing with health ministers of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Delhi on the Covid situation. "Maharashtra continues to be the most affected state, we see a declining trend since April 27, but still, the state is reporting around 50,000 new cases daily. Since May 8, Rajasthan is showing a rise in active cases, the daily number of deaths has gone above 150," Harsh Vardhan said.

The union minister also said that in Kerala, all districts were showing a rising trend since April 15. "There is an increase in daily new deaths," he added.

Harsh Vardhan said Karnataka was showing a rising trend in daily new cases since March 2021. Bengaluru is the worst affected city in Karnataka.

On April 23, Prime Minister Modi had chaired high-level meeting on Covid-19 situation with chief ministers of 11 states and Union Territories which was reporting maximum number of cases.

