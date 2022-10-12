PM Modi likely to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat Express tomorrow

Vande Bharat Express: The train will chug from Delhi to Amb Andaura Railway station in Una. The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the fourth Vande Bharat Express train Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Thursday, October 13, 2022, said officials as quoted by news agency PTI.
They said that the train will chug from Delhi to Amb-Andaura Railway station in Una. The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.
Himachal Pradesh is going to polls later this year.
Last month, PM Modi had flagged off the third Vande Bharat Express in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.
The first Vande Bharat Express was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 15 February 2019. The launch came months after ICF launched made-in-India coaches. These trains contain a self-propelled engine that can save diesel and reduce electricity usage by 30%.
The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is an Indian semi-high-speed, intercity, EMU train which is operated by the Indian Railways only on two prominent routes as of March 2022, one from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and the other from New Delhi to Varanasi.
Vande Bharat train is completely manufactured in India. It is a self-propelled engine train, that is, it does not have a separate engine. It has automatic doors and air-conditioned chair car coaches and a revolving chair which can rotate up to 180 degrees.
Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced 400 Vande Bharat Express said it will be introduced in the next three years.
“400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better efficiency to be brought in during the next 3 years; 100 PM Gati Shakti Cargo terminals to be developed during next 3 years and implementation of innovative ways for building metro systems," FM Sitharaman had said.
