Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate Atal tunnel on Leh-Manali highway in Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang on October 3, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, news agency PTI reported. According to the prime minister's tentative programme, he will come to Manali on October 3 for inaugurating the tunnel and will also visit Lahaul, Thakur said.

The construction of the Atal Tunnel connecting Manali with Leh, which is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, has been completed in a span of 10 years.

The construction of the Atal Tunnel connecting Manali with Leh, which is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, has been completed in a span of 10 years.

Once thrown open, the tunnel will shorten the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kms and drive time by around seven hours.

Atal Tunnel will be not only important from the strategic point of view but also give a boost to tourism in Lahaul-Spiti, creating employment opportunities.