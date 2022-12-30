PM Modi likely to flag off Vande Bharat train in Bengal virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother, Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 100 years. PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate various development projects in West Bengal on Friday, has now left for Ahmedabad.
However, all the events including flagging off of Vande Bharat train in Howrah, Kolkata and other developmental works of railways and under Namami Gange and the meeting of National Ganga Council will be held as per schedule.
The Prime Minister may join the inaugural ceremony of the projects through video conference today, according to sources quoted by news agency ANI.
PM Modi wrote a heartfelt note for her late mother and said, "In Maa I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."
“When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that is work with intelligence, live life with purity," he wrote in another tweet post.
Hiraben (99) was admitted to the super-speciality UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday morning due to some health issues. The hospital authorities on Thursday had said that her condition was improving.
Today, PM Modi will lay foundation stone and dedicate projects worth more than ₹7,800 crore to the nation in West Bengal on Friday.
He flag off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri from Howrah Railway station. The train will stop at Malda Town, Barsoi and Kishanganj stations enroute on both the directions. He will also inaugurate Joka-Taratala stretch of Purple Line of Kolkata Metro.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 7 sewerage infrastructure projects (20 Sewage Treatment Plants and 612 km network) developed under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at a cost of more than ₹990 crore.
Additionally, he will lay the foundation stone for 5 sewerage infrastructure projects (8 Sewage Treatment Plants and 80 Km Network) to be developed under National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) at an estimated cost of ₹1585 crore.
