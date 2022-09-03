PM Modi likely to inaugurate revamped Central Vista Avenue on Sept 8

Central Vista project: The revamped structure has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metres with greenery in its surroundings, over 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages, and stepped gardens.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the revamped Central Vista Avenue on Thursday, said officials, as quoted by news agency PTI. Stretched from the Vijay Chowk to the India Gate, it is considered to be the most popular public space in the national capital.
The revamped structure has red granite walkways spreading around 1.1 lakh square metres with greenery in its surroundings, over 133 light poles along the Rajpath, 4,087 trees, 114 modern signages, and stepped gardens.
An official told PTI, "The work is over now and the Prime Minister is likely to inaugurate the revamped structure on September 8."
This is the first project that has been completed under the Narendra Modi government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan. This project aimed at making Central Vista more pedestrian-friendly round the clock.
According to an official document consisting of details about the project, there are more than 900 light poles in gardens, and along the Rajpath between the Rashtrapati Bhavan and the India Gate.
It also stated that a total of eight amenity blocks, and four pedestrian underpasses have been constructed in the entire stretch that has 422 red granite benches. Along the Rajpath, new red granite walkways spreading 1,10,457 square metres have been created, replacing bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.
As many as 987 concrete bollards have been installed on the Rajpath and a total of 1,490 modern-look manholes have replaced the earlier ones, the document added.
The redevelopment project of the Central Vista envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, and the revamping of the three-kilometer-long Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate, a new prime minister's residence and a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.
Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new Parliament building. Larsen & Toubro Limited has been awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.
