PM Modi likely to interact with media on day 1 of Parliament Winter session2 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 06:42 PM IST
Winter session of Parliament will commence on 7 December
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with the media on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Secretariat informed on Tuesday. The winter session will commence on tomorrow and will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days