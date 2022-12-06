Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with the media on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Secretariat informed on Tuesday. The winter session will commence on tomorrow and will last till December 29, with 17 sittings over 23 days

Meanwhile, an all-party meet was conducted on Tuesday to discuss the issues that might come up during the sessions over the next few days. During the meet, demand for a discussion on price rise, unemployment and the situation along the Sino-India border came up, and Centre assured that it will take up the issues according to the rules and norms of Parliament.

While the BJD demanded passage of women reservation bill, the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction wanted the population control bill be cleared during the winter session starting from December 7.

Chairing the meeting, Union minister and Deputy Leader of Lok Sabha Rajnath Singh sought cooperation from all parties for smooth functioning of the session.

Leaders from more than 30 parties took part in the meeting, which was also attended by leader of Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Currently, preparations are in full swing to hold the winter session in the existing building and with the November deadline for completing the new building over, efforts are being made to finish the project work at the earliest, official sources said on Thursday.

On August 4, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore had told Lok Sabha that the physical progress of the new Parliament building is 70%. November is the deadline to complete the project, he had said.

The sources said besides the COVID-19 pandemic, there were several other factors, including the Russia-Ukraine war affecting overseas deliveries, which impacted the construction work of the new parliament building.