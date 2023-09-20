PM Modi likely to launch Chennai-Tirunelveli Vande Bharat train on September 24. Know more1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 11:13 PM IST
PM Modi to flag off Tirunelveli-Chennai Vande Bharat Express Train on Sunday. The train will complete the journey in 7.5 hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Tirunelveli – Chennai Vande Bharat Express Train on Sunday via video conference. The first train will reportedly leave from Tirunelveli Junction around noon and reach the capital city in about 7.5 hours. The train will arrive at its starting location on Thursday for mandatory trials ahead of the launch event. Southern Railway is also set to get two more Vande Bharat trains on Sunday.